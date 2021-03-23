New Pokémon Toy Line Revealed For 25th Anniversary

The Pokémon 25th Anniversary celebration continues following an explosive concert event with Post Malone, Katy Perry, and more. To double down on that Pokémon love, new pocket monster toys have been revealed, and they're pretty adorable. Even better? They're affordable too!

The new line of Pokémon toys comes via Mattel with the new Mega Construx wave of memorabilia. They're cute, coming in at around 4 inches tall, and each character adopts its standard battle pose. The Charizard one especially is a neat way to celebrate Pokémon with his pixelated flames coming from his mouth:

As seen in the slideshow above, the newest figures for the Pokémon toy line additions include Charizard for $19.99, the Mega Construx Pokémon Character Assortment set with the three figures for $19.99, the Jumbo Pikachu for $49.99, the Celebration Pikachu for $24.99, and the Jumbo Eevee for $49.99.

The Evergreen Poké Ball line comes with three buildable Pokémon, including Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Togepi, and Magikarp. This particular construction set is available for just $6.99:

The new Pokémon toy line will launch sometime this Spring, though an exact release date hasn't been offered at this time. Interested? These adorable pocket monsters will be available at Amazon, Target, and Walmart. You know how the saying goes: "gotta catch 'em all!"

We've seen some amazing collectibles come out of this franchise, including the amazing Charizard statue from First 4 Figures. We've also seen some horrific additions as well, but these new toys? They're just right.