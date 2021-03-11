gamer culture

Incredible 12" Charizard Statue Revealed For Hardcore Pokémon Fans

by Liana Ruppert on Mar 11, 2021 at 12:16 PM

While you don't have to catch 'em all, you might want to grab this amazing Charizard Rising Flames statue by First 4 Figures. This incredible Pokémon collectible comes in at an impressive 12 inches with an 8.5" base and includes an epic dynamic pose for Fire fans. 

First 4 Figures is one of the leading collectible companies out there. From 1:1 scale statues to smaller ways to celebrate that fandom joy, this company knows how to make an incredible piece of memorabilia. 

The latest entry into the already massive Pokémon line of merch out there is expected to ship later this year in October and will be limited in quantity. Rising from the smoke and flames, this Charizard tribute is immaculate. Unleashing his Flamethrower attack, the attention to detail in this statue is incredible, especially when looking at the color blend in the flames at the base. 

From the ascending tendrils of smoke to the aggressive battle stance of Charizard himself, this statue is a must-have for dedicated fans of the beloved pocket monster franchise. 

For those interested, the Charizard Rising Flames statue from First 4 Figures is available to pre-order now for $249.99. For those that put money down, don't worry: cards will not be charged until it ships, which won't be happening until at least October. Maybe a jump start on this year's Christmas? Interested? You can learn more right here

Update: At the time this article was written, the statue was still available to pre-order. It appears that it is now already sold out, though we did reach out to see if a restock is on the way. 

What do you think about the newly revealed Charizard Rising Flames statue? Is this a must-have for you, or is the price tag a little much? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below. 

