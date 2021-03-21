News

Resident Evil Movie Reboot Full Title, New Details, And "Creepy As ****" Mansion Revealed

by Liana Ruppert on Mar 21, 2021 at 01:27 PM

The upcoming Resident Evil movie reboot officially has a title alongside a few new details just recently dropped. Now called Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City, the upcoming live-action movie, directed by Johannes Roberts, will be set during the first two games of the franchise in 1998. 

For those worried about whether or not the upcoming movie reboot will just be copy/paste from the films that Milla Jovovich was in, don't be. In a recent interview with IGN, the director confirmed that while he liked her performance, this film will be completely rebuilt from the ground up as a full-fledged reboot. 

The upcoming movie will center around telling the stories of key characters from this franchise like Claire and Chris Redfield, Leon Kennedy, Jill Valentine, and more. Also confirmed is that the array of characters is to pay homage to the feeling of the games where players typically can play as more than one protagonist. 

“The big thing for this movie is tone. The thing I loved about the games is they were just scary as hell and that is very much what I wanted to," Roberts tells the site. “That atmosphere — it’s rain, it’s constantly dark, it’s creepy. Raccoon City is kind of this rotten character in the movie and that sort of atmosphere in the games I wanted to put in [the film].”

He also confirmed that John Carpenter was a huge inspiration behind this undertaking, including movies like Assault on Precinct 13 and The Fog. This bodes well for earlier comments regarding the movie surrounding Welcome to Racoon City being very heavily rooted in the horror franchise. 

Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City will have two major focuses, as well. Obviously, Racoon City is a big focus, something we saw for ourselves with previous on-set leaks, but the police station will also play a major role. On top of that, the reboot will have a "creepy as ****" focus on the Spencer Mansion, though more on that hasn't been revealed at this time. 

It will be interesting to see the characters we've known and love for so long get a new eye, especially with the director name behind it. It also has an all-star team behind the film, including Robert Kulzer as producer (Paul W.S. Anderson's Resident Evil movies), James Harris (I Am Not A Serial Killer), Hartley Gorenstein (The Boys), and Martin Moszkowicz as executive producer. Alex Zhang (Greyhound) and Victor Hadida are slated to co-executive producer, with Colin Scully and Alex Westmore overseeing the entire reboot. 

With so many Resident Evil experiences on the horizon, it will be interesting to see how this new movie reboot compares. The original Paul W.S. Anderson series was met with much fanfare when the film series began, but each new movie seemed to stray further and further away from what Resident Evil is. 

We'll be able to see more for ourselves when Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City makes its theatrical debut on September 3. 

[Source: IGN]

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Popular Content

Feature
Every Playable Character In Marvel&#039;s Avengers

Every Playable Character In Marvel's Avengers

News
New Dragon Age 4 Concept Art Is Giving Us Major Hat Envy

New Dragon Age 4 Concept Art Is Giving Us Major Hat Envy

News
New Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier And Ever Crisis Details Revealed

New Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier And Ever Crisis Details Revealed

News
New Mass Effect Legendary Edition Video Shows Off Why Captain Anderson Is The Best

New Mass Effect Legendary Edition Video Shows Off Why Captain Anderson Is The Best

movie preview
The Mortal Kombat Movie Makes A Great First Impression

The Mortal Kombat Movie Makes A Great First Impression

super replay
Super Replay Is Back With Bloodborne

Super Replay Is Back With Bloodborne

gamer culture
An Official Xbox Mini-Fridge Is Now A Thing As Microsoft Carries On The Series X Fridge Meme

An Official Xbox Mini-Fridge Is Now A Thing As Microsoft Carries On The Series X Fridge Meme

News
Dying Light 2 Update Shares 2021 Release Window Goals, Ignores Recent Abuse Allegations

Dying Light 2 Update Shares 2021 Release Window Goals, Ignores Recent Abuse Allegations

Preview
New Details On The Slayer&#039;s Final Days In Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods

New Details On The Slayer's Final Days In Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods

News
Tomb Raider 25th Anniversary Crossovers Announced For Final Fantasy, Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, And Fortnite

Tomb Raider 25th Anniversary Crossovers Announced For Final Fantasy, Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, And Fortnite