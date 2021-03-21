News

New Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Trailer Highlights "Extended" PS5 Features

by Liana Ruppert on Mar 21, 2021 at 01:14 PM

Interested in what new features Final Fantasy VII Remake will have on PS5 with Intergrade? Square Enix just revealed a brand new Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade trailer to show off some of the "extended and enhanced" features that PlayStation 5 owners can look forward to. 

Square Enix has already confirmed that Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will have updated lighting, improved textures, and more tweaks to the background environments; these changes are pretty standard with any visual overhaul. What the new video shows off, however, is how Intergrade will mechanically and technically offer a better experience through two modes and haptic improvements.

In the video, Square Enix confirms the two modes, saying, "Switch between two game modes 'Graphics Mode,' which prioritizes 4K high-resolution graphics, and 'Performance Mode,' which prioritizes smooth action at 60 frames per second, and capture and share your favorite moments of this timeless adventure with a fully customizable Photo Mode. Enjoy immersive battles by using the DualSense wireless controller, with its haptic feedback integration."

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will also give players a chance to take on the newly added Normal (Classic) difficulty setting and even better loading times, a spiffy new Photo Mode, enhanced textures, and more. 

And Yuffie. Intergrade also brings Yuffie, can't forget that

Players will see all of the new features that Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade has on PS5 when the game releases on June 10. You can learn even more about the upcoming new Yuffie episode and what else Intergrade will have to offer with our official game hub here

