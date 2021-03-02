Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Details Reveal More Yuffie PS5 Screenshots

Final Fantasy VII Remake for PS5 includes a special, exclusive Yuffie episode that features a beloved party member from the 1997 original game. Yuffie is an adorable powerhouse that offers her own unique spin on combat and now that she's making her way to the PlayStation 5-specific title with Intergrade, Square Enix is teasing a few new screenshots of this character alongside some new details.

Square Enix took to the game's official Twitter to share off three adorable new images of Yuffie, fully equipped with the cheeky grin we all fell in love with:

We here at Game Informer also have a few more images to share from Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, showing off even more enhancements made to the game:

Nobody chases after Materia quite like Yuffie Kisaragi and while her moogle getup may seem cute, don't let that fool you; she's a force to be reckoned with. The screenshots in the slideshow above also detail how Yuffie's combat will work in the remake, including a closer look at both her long and short-range attacks.

Unfortunately, PS5 shortages continue to plague the gaming community, which means not everyone will be able to experience Yuffie's contribution to the remake at launch. While Sony has mentioned that the company is doing everything it can to rectify the shortages, there is no estimation set in stone as to when more players will be able to get their hands on the latest generation of PlayStation.

For those that have played the Remake on PlayStation 4, Square Enix has confirmed that the studio is offering a free upgrade to the PS5 version but with one major caveat: they'll still need to purchase the Yuffie content separately. For those that buy the PS5 version for the first time with Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, the retail cost for this version — which includes Yuffie — will be $70.

What do you think about the triumphant return of Yuffie in Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade? How do you feel about her being a PS5-exclusive addition? Sound off with those hot takes in the comment section below! Sephiroth would want you to.