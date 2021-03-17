News

New Hot Wheels Mario Kart Rainbow Road Track Revealed (UPDATE)

by Liana Ruppert on Mar 17, 2021 at 04:09 PM

Hot Wheels is teaming up with Nintendo once more for a new Mario Kart Rainbow Road track because the pain and shame of this particular road in-game weren't enough. The new Rainbow Road Raceway kit is set to launch this May and its reveal? Weirdly veiled. 

[Update 3/17/2021 at 4:10 p.m.]:

The Amazon listing was made in error. While that particular listing is invalid, the company did confirm to us that this same kit will be available to buy later this year. A Hot Wheels spokesperson tells Game Informer, "Hot Wheels new Mario Kart Rainbow Road track set was mistakenly posted for pre-sale on Amazon over the weekend. While we love to see fan excitement about the new product, it was listed in error. Customers who purchased it via pre-sale can receive a full refund by requesting one on Amazon. The Hot Wheels Mario Kart Rainbow Road track set will be available for purchase this summer, so fans can keep an eye out for more details in the coming months.”

With Mar10 day taking place on March 10, Nintendo shared a few ways to celebrate the iconic Super Mario franchise. While some additional merch was shared, the Rainbow Road Hot Wheels kit was nowhere to be seen until a few days later when the entire Raceway kit made its way onto Amazon with pre-orders now open. 

According to the listing, the new Hot Wheels Mario Rainbow Road Raceway kit is slated to debut on May 29 and features "Mario and King Boo Karts" to enjoy. At retail value, the new playset runs at $119.99, but at the time this article was written the current listings are for outside sellers with a price tag of over $400. 

If interested, don't rush to buy yet. It's possible the pre-order link went live prematurely and that additional sellers are looking to capitalize on the nostalgia of it. Since there has been no official announcement at this time, it's possible that if a Nintendo reveal does happen, that normal stock will become available. In the meantime, the die-cast vehicles from the beloved Mario Kart series are still available alongside some other great tracks as seen here

What do you think about a Rainbow Road Hot Wheels track? What other famous (or infamous) gaming tracks would you like to see Hot Wheels bring into the real world? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below! You can also see what else is new in the world of Hot Wheels with our previous coverage here

[Source: Amazon via IGN]

Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Products In This Article

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Platform:
Switch
Release Date:

