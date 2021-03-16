News

What To Expect From Animal Crossing: New Horizons April Update, Including Bunny Day Event

by Liana Ruppert on Mar 16, 2021 at 09:38 AM

Animal Crossing's Bunny Day event is on the way back in addition to more Sanrio items and new design options. For those looking for new ways to spruce up that island life, here is what you can expect from the Animal Crossing: New Horizons April update starting on March 18

Animal Crossing: New Horizons April Update

Cake and Sanrio

The "April update" starts a little early with March 18, where a 1st Anniversary Cake item is added to commemorate one year of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. When the update is installed, this cake will appear in your in-game mailbox.

Sanrio-themed items will officially be making their way into the game on March 26 with Sanrio Collaboration Pack Amiibo cards, Custom Design enhancements, and seasonal items centered around franchises under the Sanrio umbrella, such as Hello Kitty. These cards also bring popular characters to a player's island like Toby, Chai, and Rita. 

You can learn more about what exactly that brings to the table with our previous coverage here

Custom Design Pro Editor+

The Custom Design app on the NookPhone is also getting a significant upgrade. Players can use their Nook Miles at the Resident Services area to unlock the new feature, adding more design options, customization options, photo stands, and more. Expansion options have also grown with 50 new slots added, making it even easier to let that creative flag fly. 

Custom Design Portal

The Able Sisters store also has the Custom Design Portal, but you don't want to go there every time to use it. With the new update, now the  NookPhone app has this design feature available right in that in-game cellular device. Look pretty; you deserve it.

Seasonal items 

With Spring in full bloom, New Horizons is getting a ton of new items. With April Fool's Day, islanders can play pranks on one another with whoopie cushions that will be available from March 26 through April 1. 

Pranks not your thing? There are some prom-themed items also on the way from Nook Shopping, including outfits and special decorations. 

Island Tour Creator

You know you want to show off that island. After one year, it's got to be looking pretty sweet about now. Now it's even easier to do just that with the new Island Tour Creator that is on the way for March 23. It's a limited-time web service that will be good for this year, but it makes it easy to upload video and screenshots to help make trailers, posters, and more for your ever-evolving creation. 

Bunny Day

The Bunny Day Easter event returns on April 4 and will once more give players the option to collect eggs and craft themed DIY items to celebrate the occasion. Like last year, the Nook Shop will also offer unique items with one special Bunny Day Event item per day. 

Thoughts on the Animal Crossing: New Horizons April update? What has you the most jazzed up about what's on the way? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below! 

