Animal Crossing: New Horizons Sanrio Crossover Is Perfect For Hello Kitty Fans

In January, Nintendo announced an Animal Crossing: New Horizons Sanrio crossover would be happening with a new card pack. Still, the company didn't show off exactly what these cards will bring to the calming simulator game. Now, we've got our first look at the adorable Hello Kitty items (plus other Sanrio properties) and villagers coming to our islands when the new pack arrives next month.

My Meloy, Hello Kitty, and Keroppi are all making their way to islands everywhere with new villagers, items, and styles to don celebrating all things Sanrio. Check out what's on the way next month with the full card reveal below:

The trailer above reveals a few returning faces from Animal Crossing: New Leaf, including Marty, Etoile, Chai, Toby, Chelsea, and Rilla. Players can also scan the cards over at Harv's island for a few exclusive Sanrio-themed posters as well.

The Animal Crossing Sanrio Collaboration Pack arrives on March 26 exclusively at Target for those interested. The only problem with this trailer is now I don't know who I'm going to possibly kick off my island because I need more Marty in my life...

Decisions, decisions.

The collection pack comes with six cards per pack and will retail for $5.99. To learn more about what else is going on in the world of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, check out our game hub here for more on updates, events, and so much more.

What do you think about the Sanrio Animal Crossing: New Horizons collaboration? What other franchises would you like to see make their way into island life? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below! Be sure also to check out our latest coverage here to learn more about the Warp Pipes and how they work with another crossover event starring the Super Mario franchise.