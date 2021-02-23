How Warp Pipes Will Work In Animal Crossing: New Horizons For Super Mario Event

The Super Mario event is headed to Animal Crossing: New Horizons for players to enjoy and it brings with it a ton of unique ways for the two franchises to intertwine. Coins, Warp Pipes, costumes, and more are on the way, but some have been wondering exactly how the Warp Pipes will work in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, especially regarding in-island travel.

While walking around your island is a fun pastime, sometimes you just have to get to Able Sisters super fast. We get it, we're not here to judge. The Warp Pipes addition to New Horizons will allow players to do just that, zipping around their islands in a much more efficient manner. While we've seen the Warp Pipes in action thanks to the latest Nintendo Direct, the Big N decided to go into a little more detail about how the actual functionality works in-game.

In a recent tweet, Nintendo opened up a little more about how the Warp Pipes will work in the world of Animal Crossing. It's pretty simple, "Place two Warp Pipes on your island to warp between them, even with one in your home! If you place more than two, the Warp location will be chosen randomly."

Can you imagine putting one in your bedroom and one right outside of Able Sisters? It may just be me because I'm a sucker for getting "that lewk" in Animal Crossing, but to be able to go right from my in-game home to the clothing shop sounds like a lot of fun. Or to a beloved villager. The recreation center. Directly to Isabelle for some love and support? Sounds great!

Just like any other event, the Super Mario event will allow players to earn unique DIY recipes, purchase themed goods, and further improve their islands in any way they see fit. Coin blocks, Warp Pipes, and itty bitty Wario costumes? That sounds like paradise to us.

What do you think? Are you excited for the Super Mario event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons? What other games would you like to see crossover into that island life? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!