News

How Warp Pipes Will Work In Animal Crossing: New Horizons For Super Mario Event

by Liana Ruppert on Feb 23, 2021 at 12:37 PM

The Super Mario event is headed to Animal Crossing: New Horizons for players to enjoy and it brings with it a ton of unique ways for the two franchises to intertwine. Coins, Warp Pipes, costumes, and more are on the way, but some have been wondering exactly how the Warp Pipes will work in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, especially regarding in-island travel. 

While walking around your island is a fun pastime, sometimes you just have to get to Able Sisters super fast. We get it, we're not here to judge. The Warp Pipes addition to New Horizons will allow players to do just that, zipping around their islands in a much more efficient manner. While we've seen the Warp Pipes in action thanks to the latest Nintendo Direct, the Big N decided to go into a little more detail about how the actual functionality works in-game. 

In a recent tweet, Nintendo opened up a little more about how the Warp Pipes will work in the world of Animal Crossing. It's pretty simple, "Place two Warp Pipes on your island to warp between them, even with one in your home! If you place more than two, the Warp location will be chosen randomly." 

Can you imagine putting one in your bedroom and one right outside of Able Sisters? It may just be me because I'm a sucker for getting "that lewk" in Animal Crossing, but to be able to go right from my in-game home to the clothing shop sounds like a lot of fun. Or to a beloved villager. The recreation center. Directly to Isabelle for some love and support? Sounds great! 

Just like any other event, the Super Mario event will allow players to earn unique DIY recipes, purchase themed goods, and further improve their islands in any way they see fit. Coin blocks, Warp Pipes, and itty bitty Wario costumes? That sounds like paradise to us. 

What do you think? Are you excited for the Super Mario event in Animal Crossing: New  Horizons? What other games would you like to see crossover into that island life? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below! 

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Animal Crossing: New Horizonscover

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Platform:
Switch
Release Date:

Popular Content

Feature
Ranking Every Game In The Legend Of Zelda Series

Ranking Every Game In The Legend Of Zelda Series

blizzcon
A Diablo II Remaster, Diablo II: Resurrected, Arrives This Year

A Diablo II Remaster, Diablo II: Resurrected, Arrives This Year

Feature
Making Leblanc Curry From Persona 5

Making Leblanc Curry From Persona 5

gamer culture
This Adorable Pokémon Charger Revives Your Phone With Pichu&#039;s Cheeks

This Adorable Pokémon Charger Revives Your Phone With Pichu's Cheeks

News
Soulja Boy Gaming Console Part 2 After First Attempt Massively Failed

Soulja Boy Gaming Console Part 2 After First Attempt Massively Failed

News
Bungie Apologizes For Unintentional Destiny 2 Anti-Semitic References In Season Of The Chosen

Bungie Apologizes For Unintentional Destiny 2 Anti-Semitic References In Season Of The Chosen

gamer culture
New Garrus Vakarian Statue Is Available To Pre-Order Ahead Of Mass Effect Legendary Edition

New Garrus Vakarian Statue Is Available To Pre-Order Ahead Of Mass Effect Legendary Edition

News
A Twisted Metal TV Series Is Coming From The Writers Of Deadpool

A Twisted Metal TV Series Is Coming From The Writers Of Deadpool

News
Bungie Commits To Long-Term Development Of Destiny 2, Plans To Tell New Stories In Future IPs

Bungie Commits To Long-Term Development Of Destiny 2, Plans To Tell New Stories In Future IPs

blizzcon
Diablo IV Rogue Revealed At BlizzCon

Diablo IV Rogue Revealed At BlizzCon