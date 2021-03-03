News

Animal Crossing: New Horizons St. Patrick's Day Update Is Coming Soon

by Liana Ruppert on Mar 03, 2021 at 05:07 PM

While many island dwellers are currently getting their Super Mario on with the latest event in Animal Crossing, Nintendo just revealed what fans have to look forward to with the upcoming New Horizons St. Patrick's Day update. 

While not a full-on event like some other seasonal activities, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons St. Patrick's Day update does add a few themed items for players to enjoy as they live out their island fantasies. From furnishing that home with a special shamrock rug to chugging down tankards of shamrock soda, there are quite a few ways to celebrate the luck of the Irish while still disappointing all of the villagers that trust you to run the island. 

Oh, is that just me? Alright...

The new items shown above will be available from March 10 through March 17, with one new item being available each day and a few variants thrown in here and there. For those who are suckers for fashion like myself, the Able Sisters shop will also have a few St. Patrick's Day-themed clothing options available during this time as well. 

Want even more themed goodness in your island life? There is a special Sanrio crossover also going on right now which gives Hello Kitty, My Meloy, and Keroppi fans something new to enjoy. There are also a few returning villagers from Animal Crossing: New Leaf with this particular update which begs the very important question: Who is worth kicking someone off of your island for and why is it Marty? 

Interested in learning even more about what's currently going on in the world of Animal Crossing: New Horizons? You can check out our game hub right here to see all of the latest and greatest when playing this charming simulator. 

Thoughts on the upcoming Animal Crossing: New Horizons St. Patrick's Day update? Do you wish it was an all-out event, or are you happy with just some new items? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!

