News

New PlayStation Event Will Feature Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade And Resident Evil Village

by Liana Ruppert on Mar 15, 2021 at 06:52 AM

Another new PlayStation event is on the horizon with PlayStation Japan's Play! Play! Play! showcase going down this weekend. The latest Team Blue celebration will particularly focus on Resident Evil Village and Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade for the PS5

The upcoming Japanese livestreaming event is happening on March 21, 2021, and will share another new look at the upcoming Resident Evil horror title featuring stomp-worthy vampire ladies and Ethan's return from director Morisama Sato and Kyao Sato. It will also dive deeper in the PlayStation 5-exclusive edition of the Final Fantasy VII Remake with Intergrade with producer Yoshinori Kitase and Takuya Nakamura. 

Don't expect anything super surprising with the upcoming Play! Play! Play! showcase, it's expected to be a smaller event meant to celebrate the two franchise experiences. There could be some new gameplay shared, but the teaser on the official website suggest that this could be more of a Fireside Chat style with the devs, versus a showcase meant to be purely news announcements. 

It's important to remember that this event is for PlayStation Japan, so the language will be native for any that do not speak Japanese. 

Regarding the two games, Resident Evil Village is slated to release on May 7 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, while Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade launches on June 10, exclusively for PlayStation 5. You can learn what else is out there about both games with our respective game hubs here and here, including new trailers, deep dives, and so much more. 

Thoughts on the upcoming PlayStation event featuring Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade and Resident Evil Village? What do you hope to see at the upcoming showcase? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, host Hatsune Matsushima would want you to. 

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Resident Evil Villagecover

Resident Evil Village

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergradecover

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Platform:
PlayStation 5
Release Date:

Popular Content

News
Mortal Kombat Movie Poster Offers First Look At Kabal

Mortal Kombat Movie Poster Offers First Look At Kabal

News
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Build-A-Bear Line Announced

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Build-A-Bear Line Announced

Feature
Ranking Every Game In The Super Mario Series

Ranking Every Game In The Super Mario Series

gamer culture
Dragon Age Inquisition&#039;s Skyhold Entirely Recreated In The Sims 4, Room By Room

Dragon Age Inquisition's Skyhold Entirely Recreated In The Sims 4, Room By Room

review
Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Review – Precision Platforming

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Review – Precision Platforming

Preview
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder&#039;s Revenge Rises Out Of The Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge Rises Out Of The Ooze

News
New Halo Infinite Details Reveal Dynamic Weather, More Engaging Enemy Encounters, And More

New Halo Infinite Details Reveal Dynamic Weather, More Engaging Enemy Encounters, And More

News
Destiny 2: Forsaken Content Will Eventually Be Vaulted

Destiny 2: Forsaken Content Will Eventually Be Vaulted

Feature
The 10 Best Snowy Settings In Games

The 10 Best Snowy Settings In Games

News
Resident Evil Infinite Darkness Netflix Series Key Art, Synopsis, And More Revealed

Resident Evil Infinite Darkness Netflix Series Key Art, Synopsis, And More Revealed