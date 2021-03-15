New PlayStation Event Will Feature Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade And Resident Evil Village

Another new PlayStation event is on the horizon with PlayStation Japan's Play! Play! Play! showcase going down this weekend. The latest Team Blue celebration will particularly focus on Resident Evil Village and Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade for the PS5.

The upcoming Japanese livestreaming event is happening on March 21, 2021, and will share another new look at the upcoming Resident Evil horror title featuring stomp-worthy vampire ladies and Ethan's return from director Morisama Sato and Kyao Sato. It will also dive deeper in the PlayStation 5-exclusive edition of the Final Fantasy VII Remake with Intergrade with producer Yoshinori Kitase and Takuya Nakamura.

Don't expect anything super surprising with the upcoming Play! Play! Play! showcase, it's expected to be a smaller event meant to celebrate the two franchise experiences. There could be some new gameplay shared, but the teaser on the official website suggest that this could be more of a Fireside Chat style with the devs, versus a showcase meant to be purely news announcements.

It's important to remember that this event is for PlayStation Japan, so the language will be native for any that do not speak Japanese.

Regarding the two games, Resident Evil Village is slated to release on May 7 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, while Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade launches on June 10, exclusively for PlayStation 5. You can learn what else is out there about both games with our respective game hubs here and here, including new trailers, deep dives, and so much more.

Thoughts on the upcoming PlayStation event featuring Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade and Resident Evil Village? What do you hope to see at the upcoming showcase? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, host Hatsune Matsushima would want you to.