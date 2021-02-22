News

A Twisted Metal TV Series Is Coming From The Writers Of Deadpool

by Liana Ruppert on Feb 22, 2021 at 12:06 PM

Sony confirmed a Twisted Metal TV series back in May of 2019, but since then news has been mum. Luckily, that's changed, because more details have arrived, including who is behind the latest adaptation and what fans can expect. 

The upcoming Twisted Metal TV show will be a live-action adaptation under the umbrella of Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions. The series will focus heavily on the chaotic vehicular combat seen in the PlayStation staple, bringing the total destruction that has reined supreme since 1995 a new medium to take over. 

Variety reports that the upcoming show will be an action-comedy series that will be based on the original game. The writers behind the Deadpool movies are also involved with Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese taking point.

“Twisted Metal is one of the most beloved franchises from PlayStation,” said Asad Qizilbash, head of PlayStation Productions, in a statement about the new show. “We are thrilled to have such a great team working on bringing this iconic game to life for the fans.”

As for the series itself, the show will follow a "motor-mouthed outsider" that is seeking greener pastures. In order to make a better life for himself, however, there is one small task that stands between him and a better life. Tasked with delivering a "mysterious package" across an area ravaged by greed and post-apocalyptic endeavors, this "small task" becomes much bigger than anyone realized. This outsider is joined by a car thief that shoots first and asks questions later with some deranged clowns thrown into the mix (because why not?). The upcoming Twisted Metal TV series aims to bring the chaotic experience we all know and love to a wider audience. 

Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai) is set to write and executive produce the TV adaptation alongside Will Arnett, Peter Principato, and Marc Forman. PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst is also on board to executive produce, though casting decisions haven't been revealed at this time. 

What do you think about the Twisted Metal TV series news? Are you excited to see how this team handles the hilarious destruction that the games themselves gave us? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!

[Source: Variety]

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Twisted Metalcover

Twisted Metal

Platform:
PlayStation 3
Release Date:
2011

Popular Content

Feature
Ranking Every Game In The Legend Of Zelda Series

Ranking Every Game In The Legend Of Zelda Series

nintendo direct
Special Edition Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword Joy-Cons Revealed For Nintendo Switch

Special Edition Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword Joy-Cons Revealed For Nintendo Switch

blizzcon
A Diablo II Remaster, Diablo II: Resurrected, Arrives This Year

A Diablo II Remaster, Diablo II: Resurrected, Arrives This Year

Feature
Making Leblanc Curry From Persona 5

Making Leblanc Curry From Persona 5

Feature
PlayStation 5 Is Quickly Assembling A Nice Selection Of Exclusives

PlayStation 5 Is Quickly Assembling A Nice Selection Of Exclusives

nintendo direct
Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Sequel Information Coming Later This Year

Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Sequel Information Coming Later This Year

News
Soulja Boy Gaming Console Part 2 After First Attempt Massively Failed

Soulja Boy Gaming Console Part 2 After First Attempt Massively Failed

News
Bungie Apologizes For Unintentional Destiny 2 Anti-Semitic References In Season Of The Chosen

Bungie Apologizes For Unintentional Destiny 2 Anti-Semitic References In Season Of The Chosen

Feature
Is Now A Good Time To Jump Back Into For Honor?

Is Now A Good Time To Jump Back Into For Honor?

News
The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Announced For Nintendo Switch

The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Announced For Nintendo Switch