Grand Dames Interview: Ageism In Gaming, Skyrim Grandma Has A Sword, And The Beauty Of The Gaming Community

From Grandma Shirley talking about her love of killing people and her hidden dagger to Miss Jessa talking about the beauty of the community they built, here is why you should be paying attention to the Grand Dames.

Everyone knows Shirley, AKA Skyrim Grandma, by now. Her community loves her so much, for good reason, because of the calming gaming experiences she has to offer the public through her adventures in Tamriel. In fact, she is even a fully voiced follower in Skyrim now thanks to this mod, and she's even going to be an actual character in The Elder Scrolls 6. But what you may not know is that she's a part of a group of phenomenal women called the Grand Dames, and we sat down with these amazing gamers to learn more about their journey and hear more about their thoughts on the gaming community.

Meet the Grand Dames

You can learn more about these amazing women right here, but here's an intro into each Dame before diving into our video interview!