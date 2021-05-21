video
    &bnsp;
https://youtu.be/bw8WOWNjMBU

Why Mass Effect Andromeda Is A Better Game Than You Think

by Liana Ruppert on May 21, 2021 at 10:00 AM

Mass Effect Andromeda took BioWare's space adventure to a brand new galaxy with a fresh protagonist, new alien races, and completely revamped gameplay mechanics. Ryder was just a kid trying to do what was right after the entire world collapsed around them, kind of figuring out things as they go. Unfortunately, the road leading up to launch was rough and an Early Access period, terrible resource allocation, and poor animations at release set the stage for a halt to Andromeda's growth. That being said, it will have some ties into the next Mass Effect, which we've broken down extensively in the past. With Mass Effect Legendary Edition opening up a ton of new players to the BioWare sci-fi RPG, we thought we'd break down some of the overlooked aspects of Andromeda and why you should give it a second chance. 

When people start to talk about Andromeda, a common thing I hear is "it doesn't compare to the trilogy." That's fair, but comparing the entire world scope of a trilogy versus Andromeda - which was just one game that could have been its own trilogy with time to flesh out the world Andromeda built - is not fair.  Andromeda was about laying the groundwork, creating a believable universe that players would want to explore. Pacing issues with Eos and the launch issues were enough to put some off from exploring beyond the first world, taking away the chance to meet some of the more nuanced aspects of what this game had to offer. Hidden gems about the trilogy throughout the whole game, seeing Ryder go from self-doubting dork to major badass, learning the origins of a new species and what that means for life as we know it, that special tie-in with the Memory Trigger sequence, and seeing faces from the original trilogy again? There was a lot more to love than many saw at first glance.

That's where we come in.

So join Alex Stadnik and Liana Ruppert as we dive into the reasons why you should give Andromeda a second chance, especially with all of our Mass Effect Legendary Edition coverage recently. If you're interested in learning more about our deep dive into the trilogy, Andromeda, and the road ahead, be sure to mosey on over to our previous analysis here. After watching some of our highlights that we feel were massively overlooked, sound off in the comments below and tell us all of your Andromeda takes! 

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Mass Effect: Andromedacover

Mass Effect: Andromeda

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
Mass Effect Legendary Editioncover

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

Feature
2021 Video Game Release Schedule

2021 Video Game Release Schedule

Feature
Top 10 Mass Effect Legendary Edition Mistakes Every Player Should Avoid

Top 10 Mass Effect Legendary Edition Mistakes Every Player Should Avoid

News
Xbox Game Pass Adds 15 New Games Starting Today

Xbox Game Pass Adds 15 New Games Starting Today

News
Destiny 2: Season Of The Splicer Ikora Voice Actress Change, Meet The New Warlock Vanguard

Destiny 2: Season Of The Splicer Ikora Voice Actress Change, Meet The New Warlock Vanguard

gamer culture
Resident Evil Village Cosplayer Does ASMR In Full Lady Dimitrescu Cosplay

Resident Evil Village Cosplayer Does ASMR In Full Lady Dimitrescu Cosplay

News
GTA Online And Red Dead Online Getting Big Summer Updates

GTA Online And Red Dead Online Getting Big Summer Updates

News
Netflix&#039;s Resident Evil TV Series &#039;Infinite Darkness&#039; Release Date Confirmed With New Trailer

Netflix's Resident Evil TV Series 'Infinite Darkness' Release Date Confirmed With New Trailer

News
New Dying Light 2 Video Shares More About The Story, Open-World Events, Factions, And More

New Dying Light 2 Video Shares More About The Story, Open-World Events, Factions, And More

News
Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Remake On Switch Locks Fast-Travel Behind Loftwing Amiibo

Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Remake On Switch Locks Fast-Travel Behind Loftwing Amiibo

gamer culture
Mass Effect Legendary Edition Panel Spawns Awesome MaleShep vs. FemShep Battle

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Panel Spawns Awesome MaleShep vs. FemShep Battle