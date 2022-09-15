Kiriko Is Overwatch 2's New Kunai-Wielding Support Character

Kiriko is the newest support character arriving with the launch of Overwatch 2 PvP on October 4. She wields kunai, teleports through walls to allies, burst heals teammates with talismans, and can make nearby allies briefly invulnerable with her Protection Suzu move. Oh, and her ultimate summons a fox spirit who rushes ahead and buffs friendlies that follow behind.

Kiriko will be free for all Overwatch 1 players, or you can earn her by reaching Tier 55 on the battle pass' free track. Of course, you will instantly unlock the character alongside newcomers Sojourn and Junker Queen by purchasing the premium battle pass. Not only is Kiriko the first support capable of keeping up with fast characters like Tracer and Genji, but the development team informed us her healing output should be similar to Moira and Mercy.

Kiriko's Abilities In Overwatch 2

Protection Suzu – Upon impact, allies in the area become briefly invulnerable and are cleansed of most negative effects.

Kunai – Thrown projectile that deals increased critical damage.

Swift Step – Teleport directly to an ally, even through walls.

Healing Ofuda – Channel a burst of healing talismans that can seek targeted allies.

Kitsune Rush – Summon a fox spirit that rushes forward, accelerating the movement, attack speed, and cooldowns of allies that follow its path.

Wall Climb – Jump at walls to climb up them.

Season 1 of Overwatch 2 releases for free on October 4 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.