New Overwatch 2 Heroes Will Need To Be Unlocked On The Battle Pass' Free Track

All of the new heroes coming to Overwatch 2 will not be immediately playable at launch, and that's because you'll need to unlock them on the free track of the game's battle pass.

Overwatch commercial leader and vice president of Blizzard Jon Spector revealed this on Twitter last night following leaks and rumors that stated the new heroes would need to be unlocked in the battle pass, which is a paid premium pass that rewards players for leveling up through it akin to passes seen in Fortnite and other games. That's partly true in that yes, new heroes will need to be unlocked through the battle pass but Spector clarified on Twitter that those heroes will be on the free track of the battle pass.

"Addressing some incomplete info posted early about our Overwatch 2 Battle Pass – we'll be sharing all details ahead of launch, but want to confirm that new Overwatch 2 heroes will be available on the free track of the Battle Pass."

As you can see, you won't need to pay any money to unlock the new heroes in Overwatch 2. However, it could still take some time to unlock these heroes depending on where they are on the free track. Only time will tell but fortunately, we don't have to wait too much longer to find out because Overwatch 2 is out Oct. 4.

