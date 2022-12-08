Tekken 8 First Gameplay Revealed In New Trailer

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for Tekken 8 and it features our first look at gameplay.

The trailer showcases various Tekken 8 fighters, including series mainstay Jin Kazama. His mother, Jun Kazama, makes an appearance in the trailer as well to tell Jin that together, they'll "cleanse the world of its evil and corruption."

Check out the Tekken 8 gameplay trailer for yourself below:

As you can see, Tekken 8 is looking great. The trailer above is mostly focused on teasing details about the game's story, which will seemingly feature Jin and the struggles of his family dynamic (thanks, Heihachi). There are also quick clips of Tekken 8 gameplay, although it's void of the UI that showcases each fighter's HP and other elements.

Tekken 8 was revealed earlier this year during a PlayStation State of Play held in September. That reveal trailer focused on Kazuya and his son, Jin, and you can watch it here.

Tekken 8 will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam. It does not yet have a release date.

Are you excited for Tekken 8? Let us know in the comments below!