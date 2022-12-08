Street Fighter 6 Release Date Set For June

At long last, Street Fighter 6 has a release date. Hot on the heels of a second beta test announcement (and retailer leaks earlier this morning), Capcom announced that the next entry arrives on June 2. On top of that, we received a new trailer and details on the Deluxe Edition.

When Street Fighter 6 launches, it will deliver new innovations like real-time commentary, multiple control schemes, and World Tour mode. The base game includes 18 characters ranging from iconic names like Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li, and Blanka to new faces like Luke, Jamie, and Kimberly. For the full list of characters coming to the base game, head here.

The new trailer showed off the World Tour mode, which lets you customize your avatar and travel the world to locations like the US, France, and more. We also got a new look at several previously announced but not-yet-revealed characters, including Dee Jay, Manon, Marisa, and JP.

An earlier leak on Amazon also revealed Street Fighter 6's Deluxe Edition, which includes the base game, the Year 1 Character Pass featuring four characters, colors 3 through 10 of each Year 1 character, and a bonus 4,200 Drive Tickets for in-game purchases.

We recently flew to Osaka, Japan for our most recent cover story and came away impressed with the studio's vision and our extended hands-on time with the game. For more on our trip to Capcom's headquarters, including a fun Rapid-Fire interview and deep dives into the character designs. Street Fighter 6 arrives on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PC on June 2, 2023.