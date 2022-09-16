News
Street Fighter 6 Fighters

Street Fighter 6 Full Launch Roster, World Tour Opening Movie Revealed

by Brian Shea on Sep 16, 2022 at 05:16 PM

Hot on the heels of this week's announcement of Ken, Dhalsim, Blanka, and E.Honda in Street Fighter 6, Capcom has posted the opening video of World Tour mode from the highly anticipated sixth mainline entry in its legendary fighting franchise. Through the video, the publisher reveals the full fighter roster at launch, featuring a good mix of fresh faces and familiar foes.

The launch lineup of fighters includes 18 characters to choose from. You can see the full list below.

  • Blanka
  • Cammy
  • Chun-Li
  • Dee Jay
  • Dhalsim
  • E. Honda
  • Guile
  • Jamie
  • JP
  • Juri
  • Ken
  • Kimberly
  • Lily
  • Luke
  • Manon
  • Marisa
  • Ryu
  • Zangief

Many of these fighters made their first appearances in Street Fighter (Ken and Ryu) or Street Fighter II (Blanka, Cammy, Chun-Li, Dee Jay, Dhalsim, E. Honda, Guile, Zangief). However, some fresher faces include Juri (debuted in Street Fighter IV) and Luke (debuted in Street Fighter V), and six all-new characters: Jamie, JP, Kimberly, Lily, Manon, and Marisa.

Check out the opening movie above and start plotting who will be your main when Street Fighter 6 launches on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PC next year. 

Which fighters are you disappointed are missing from this launch lineup? Who do you hope is added to Street Fighter 6 through DLC? Let us know your wishlist in the comments!

Products In This Article

Street Fighter 6cover

Street Fighter 6

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PC
Release Date:
2023
Brian Shea
Brian Shea
Online Content Director
Brian has written about video games for over a decade across multiple publications. When he's not writing or gaming, he's usually listening to music, watching UFC, or hopelessly rooting for a Baltimore or D.C. sports team.
Email Twitter

