Street Fighter 6 Full Launch Roster, World Tour Opening Movie Revealed

Hot on the heels of this week's announcement of Ken, Dhalsim, Blanka, and E.Honda in Street Fighter 6, Capcom has posted the opening video of World Tour mode from the highly anticipated sixth mainline entry in its legendary fighting franchise. Through the video, the publisher reveals the full fighter roster at launch, featuring a good mix of fresh faces and familiar foes.

The launch lineup of fighters includes 18 characters to choose from. You can see the full list below.

Blanka

Cammy

Chun-Li

Dee Jay

Dhalsim

E. Honda

Guile

Jamie

JP

Juri

Ken

Kimberly

Lily

Luke

Manon

Marisa

Ryu

Zangief

Many of these fighters made their first appearances in Street Fighter (Ken and Ryu) or Street Fighter II (Blanka, Cammy, Chun-Li, Dee Jay, Dhalsim, E. Honda, Guile, Zangief). However, some fresher faces include Juri (debuted in Street Fighter IV) and Luke (debuted in Street Fighter V), and six all-new characters: Jamie, JP, Kimberly, Lily, Manon, and Marisa.

Check out the opening movie above and start plotting who will be your main when Street Fighter 6 launches on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PC next year.

Which fighters are you disappointed are missing from this launch lineup? Who do you hope is added to Street Fighter 6 through DLC? Let us know your wishlist in the comments!