Returnal Will Return, Coming Soon to PC

Announced with a trailer at the Game Awards, Returnal, the formerly PS5-exclusive shooter, is coming to PC. Unfortunately, no release window was given.

Returnal is a roguelike third-person shooter developed by Housemarque, and was one of the first exclusives released on PS5 when it came out in April 2021. You play as Selene Vassos, an astronaut that finds herself stuck in a time loop on an alien planet. It made an appearance at last year's game awards as well, where it was nominated for three awards and won Best Action Game. If you want to learn more about the game, you can read our review, where we called it "a relentless nightmare that’s a dream to play."

For more announcements from the 2022 Game Awards, we'll be covering everything here on Game Informer.