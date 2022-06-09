HBO's The Last Of Us Features Cameos From Troy Baker And Ashley Johnson, New Image Revealed

Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann took the stage at Summer Game Fest to reveal new details about HBO’s upcoming The Last of Us TV series.

First, he revealed a new still from the show, posted above, that reveals the first face shot of Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in the roles of Joel and Ellie, respectively. Prior to this, we’d only seen the characters from behind. The image comes from an episode directed by Druckmann himself, who describes the show as “the most authentic video game adaptation yet”.

Druckmann then brought Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson, who voice Joel and Ellie in the games, to reveal that the actors have undisclosed cameos in the TV show.

The Last of Us is set to premiere on HBO Max sometime in 2023. The show is being helmed by Druckmann and Craig Mazin of Chernobyl fame.