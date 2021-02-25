Final Fantasy VII Remake Coming To PlayStation 5

Final Fantasy VII Remake is coming to the PlayStation 5 with upgraded visuals, faster load times, and new features such as a photo mode, developer-publisher Square Enix announced today during Sony's latest State of Play livestream. The game is expected to be re-released on June 10 under the new name Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade.

While the port comes with the standard upgrades people have come to expect, such as updated textures, fog, and lighting effects, a few quality of life improvements to note are the inclusion of faster load times, the option to choose between a graphics mode (which displays at 4K resolution) or a performance mode (running at 60 frames-per-second), and a new Normal (Classic) difficulty mode, which allows the player to automatically attack and defend. Previously, this playstyle was only available for the game's Easy difficulty. Lastly, Square Enix unveiled that Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will feature a photo mode, though it's unclear if this is exclusive to the PlayStation 5 version of the game.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will be available as a free upgrade on PlayStation 5 for anyone that already bought the game on PlayStation 4.

That wasn't the only Final Fantasy VII news Square had to reveal during today's State of Play. The company announced a new single-player DLC starring Yuffie, which will also be available on June 10. Check out all the details you need to know about the new Yuffie DLC here in our news story.

