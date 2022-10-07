The Next Splatfest Has Been Announced And It Begins Next Month

Nintendo has revealed what the next Splatoon 3 Splatfest will have players battling over and it begins next month.

More specifically, it begins November 11 at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET. This is perfect timing because it's a three-way battle between Grass-type Pokémon, Fire-type Pokémon, and Water-type Pokémon, the types of the three starters we'll be choosing from in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet on November 18. Check out the announcement tweet for yourself below:

The event will begin on November 11 and it will run through 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on November 13. While nothing is confirmed just yet, the image released alongside today's news seems to tease some Pokémon-inspired gear. Hopefully, we all get to show off our favorite of the three types in our gear and weapons of choice. It's also worth noting that Nintendo calls this Splatfast a "special...collaboration" so there might be even more Pokémon integration than we expect. Only time will tell.

In the meantime, read Game Informer's Splatoon 3 review and then watch this 14-minute Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer released yesterday.

Which type are you going to represent in the Splatfest? Let us know in the comments below!