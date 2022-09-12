PlayStation State Of Play Bringing 20 Minutes Of Updates And Gameplay Tomorrow

Hot on the heels of the announcement of a long-awaited Nintendo Direct, PlayStation announced that tomorrow will also feature a special livestreamed presentation of its own. Now, in addition to that aforementioned Nintendo Direct tomorrow morning, we're now also receiving a PlayStation State of Play stream in the afternoon.

The news comes as Tokyo Game Show looms, giving publishers a massive convention to piggyback off of. According to PlayStation, tomorrow's show will feature updates from some of the company's Japanese partners, as well as surprises from developers all around the world. Tomorrow's presentation is set to last approximately 20 minutes and will feature new updates and gameplay footage from 10 games across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation VR2.

This PlayStation State of Play stream is set for tomorrow, September 13 at 3 p.m. Pacific/6 p.m. Eastern. You can watch it live on PlayStation's Twitch and YouTube channels. Of course, if you miss the show, we'll have all the biggest announcements covered right here on Game Informer.