A New Pokémon Scarlet And Violet Trailer Drops Tomorrow

The Pokémon Company has revealed that it will drop a brand new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer tomorrow, Sept. 7. This news comes from a tweet made today on the official Pokémon Twitter account, and while it says the trailer drops tomorrow at 6 a.m. PT/ 9 a.m. ET, it doesn't reveal anything else. Check it out for yourself below:

So as for what to expect, your guess is as good as anyone else's. I wager we'll be seeing some new Pokémon, perhaps some more information about the legendaries and how they play into the wider narrative of this gen, and maybe a new look at some gym leaders. Only time will tell, but fortunately, we don't have to wait long.

In the meantime, watch the latest Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer for a quick look at this gen's competitive play, and then catch up on everything we learned from the recent Pokémon Presents livestream.

