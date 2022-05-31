New Pokémon Scarlet And Violet Trailer Dropping Tomorrow

Nintendo has announced that a brand new trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet is dropping tomorrow.

The trailer will go live at 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET tomorrow, June 1, on the official Pokémon YouTube trailer. As for what to expect, that remains unknown as the tweet announcing this news says to tune in to the channel "for the latest on Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet." If it's like trailers in years past, we'll likely learn more about the world of Gen 9, including some new looks at Pokémon, locales we'll be visiting, and, if we're lucky, a look at the two main legendaries that will appear on the boxes of these two Switch games.

I'm hoping to see the legendaries we'll be encountering and a release date. We only know the games are releasing in "Late 2022." That likely means somewhere in the October through November timeframe if this gen follows previous generations' steps. Still, I'd love to get official confirmation of when I'll be playing this game and picking Quaxly, the best starter, to join me on my adventure.

While waiting for tomorrow, read about the original Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet announcement, which included our first looks at the three starters this time around. Then, check out all of the Pokémon confirmed for these games thus far. Check out this breakdown of all the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet version differences and exclusives revealed after that.

What do you hope to see in tomorrow's trailer? Let us know in the comments below!