Nintendo Indie World Showcase Announced For Tomorrow

Nintendo has announced that it will be hosting an Indie World Showcase tomorrow.

The showcase will begin at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET, and it will run for roughly 20 minutes. As the name implies, the games showcased will be indies, so don’t expect to see the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild or anything like that here. However, if it’s like the most recent Indie World Showcase that aired in December, we could be in for some indie treats.

That December showcase came with the release of Chicory: A Colorful Tale on Switch, a new look at Sea of Stars, and several game reveals, and it was a great time. Hopefully, tomorrow’s 20-minute presentation lives up to that. As you might have guessed, fans are already preparing their ritual circles in hopes that Hollow Knight’s sequel, Hollow Knight Silksong, makes an appearance, just as they did ahead of the last Indie World Showcase. Naturally, there’s no word on if Silksong will make an appearance tomorrow, but it’d be a great moment if it did appear.

