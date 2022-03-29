The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Sequel Delayed To Spring 2023

Nintendo has delayed the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to Spring 2023.

This news comes by way of a video shared by Nintendo on Twitter. The Legend of Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma reveals that the development team needs more time to make it as special as Nintendo wants it to be.

Here’s what Aonuma says in the video, in full:

“Hello, I’m Eiji Aonuma, producer on The Legend of Zelda series. I have an update to share on the launch timing of the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. We previously announced that we were aiming for a 2022 release for this game. However, we have decided to extend our development time a bit and change the release to Spring 2023. For those of you who have been looking forward to a release this year we apologize.

“As previously announced, the adventure in this sequel will take place not just on the ground as in the previous game, but also in the skies above. However, the expanded world goes beyond that and there will be an even wider variety of features you can enjoy including new encounters and new gameplay elements. In order to make this game’s experience something special, the entire development team is continuing to work diligently on this game, so please wait a while longer. That’s all for today’s announcement. Thank you.”

The video shared by Nintendo also features footage from the sequel, with at least one new shot. Unfortunately, Nintendo did not share an official name for the game, still referring to it as a sequel to Breath of the Wild. Since its announcement, that’s how Nintendo has referred to the game and fans eagerly await the reveal of its title. Only time will tell when that will be and it sounds like we’ll be waiting a little longer than expected to find out.

For more, read about how Breath of The Wild’s follow-up should expand on the games’ fantastic emergent experiences, and then check out Game Informer’s favorite Zelda moments and memories.

Are you excited for this sequel? Let us know in the comments below!