Saints Row Ultimate Customization Showcase Announced For Next Week

If you’re excited about the new Saints Row, which was delayed last year to its new August 23 release date, then keep an eye out for a special showcase happening next Wednesday, April 20.

More specifically, Volition has announced that it is holding a Saints Row “Ultimate Customization Showcase” on April 20, with special host Mica Burton. As for what to expect, Volition doesn’t share too much, but the name says it all: it’s going to be about the multitudes of customization options in Saints Row, and the image that accompanies the announcement tweet features some of the zany options we can expect.

As you can see, the Saints Row character in the tweet has a colorful gun with a pinata sitting atop it. Plus, they’re wearing some very 2010 shades and a bombastic outfit to match. While previous looks at Saints Row, including what we saw of it when it was Game Informer’s cover story back in October, have shown a more grounded take on the increasingly-fantastical series, this new tweet seems to suggest it’s not ditching the wild customization of later Saints Row titles.

"Player choice and customization have always been core pillars of the Saints Row series, and next week's showcase will highlight how this newest entry not only continues this tradition, but also brings it to new heights," a press release reads. "Volition has removed the boundaries of gender and restrictions for players – put anything on without limits or rules. Saints Row also brings weapon and vehicle customization to the forefront with a slew of never-before-seen options. Ultimately, in Saints Row, player choice comes first."

You can watch the Saints Row Ultimate Customization Showcase on April 20 at 12 p.m. PT/8 p.m. BST/9 p.m. CEST on YouTube and Twitch. While waiting for next Wednesday, check out this Game Informer exclusive look at Saints Row’s opening missions, and then watch this video showcasing the Saints Row wingsuit in action. Check out this exclusive first look at Saints Row’s car combat after that.

