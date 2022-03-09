If You Claim Ghost Of Tsushima Legends On PS Plus, You’ll Be Locked Out Of Director’s Cut PS5 Upgrade Discount

Ghost of Tsushima Legends is the multiplayer component of Sucker Punch Productions’ samurai RPG, Ghost of Tsushima, and it’s a bonus PlayStation Plus game this month. However, at the time of this writing, if you claim the game as one of the PS Plus titles, you’ll be locked out of the Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut PlayStation 5 upgrade discount, as reported by PlayStation Lifestyle.

This discount allows those who own Ghost of Tsushima on PlayStation 4 to upgrade to the PS5 version – the Director’s Cut – for $29.99. If you own the Director’s Cut on PS4 already, you can upgrade to the PS5 version for $9.99. But, if you redeem the Legends PS Plus title, or already have, you’ll be locked out of that discount in the future.

At the time of this writing, there is no official (and easy) fix for this unfortunate circumstance, but you can contact Sony PlayStation support to ask for a refund of the Legends PS Plus standalone title. Doing this will give you access to the Director’s Cut PS5 upgrade discount again.

According to PlayStation Lifestyle, those who have contacted Sony PlayStation support are asked to restore licenses, which is another way of saying refunding the free PS Plus version of Legends.

