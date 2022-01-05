Ghost of Tsushima Is An Honorable Samurai Blockbuster, Over 8 Million Copies Sold

Ghost of Tsushima is an ode to the filmography of acclaimed Japanese director Akira Kurosawa. So, it's only natural that Sucker Punch's visually stunning action/adventure game would find the same success as the samurai flicks that inspired it. Ghost of Tsushima is as popular as ever, with 8 million copies sold.

A recent tweet (seen above) revealed the game's newest milestone: "We're thrilled and amazed that Ghost of Tsushima has officially sold more than 8 million copies! Thank you so much to everyone who has played since launch! We are so incredibly appreciative and grateful for the support!"

It's no surprise that Ghost of Tsushima had such a sizable player base. Cutting-edge graphics (somehow made more impressive with the PlayStation 5's Director's Cut), fluid combat mechanics with flashy animations, and a story/game world inundated in Japanese culture and samurai lore help set Ghost of Tsushima apart from its contemporaries. Game Informer's Matt Miller loved the vanilla game, awarding it a 9.5. In his impression piece on the Director's Cut, he echoed the same shining sentiments from his original review while speaking to the added content:

"I was happily surprised by the breadth, depth, and challenge of the Iki Island expansion. For new players, it will extend an already lengthy adventure into something more. Meanwhile, returning players should be thrilled at how well this experience dovetails out of an already stellar game. Iki Island is what I want out of single-player game expansions. And it's further proof (as if we needed any more at this point) that Sucker Punch has a standout new property to continue building on."

I've been playing through the Director's Cut myself and am completely enamored with Ghost of Tsushima's art direction and overall vibe. What are your thoughts on Sucker Punch's latest IP? Let us know down below!