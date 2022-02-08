PSA
Sifu Now Available To Download, New Launch Trailer Released

by Wesley LeBlanc on Feb 08, 2022 at 02:27 PM

Sifu, the Pak Mei Kung Fu brawler developed by Sloclap, is now out on all platforms. 

A console exclusive for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, Sifu has also been released on the Epic Games Store on PC, and if you preordered or purchased the standard edition, which costs $39.99, you can now play the game. Of course, if you preordered the deluxe edition, which carried with it a $49.99 price tag, you’ve been able to play Sifu since Sunday as that edition granted players early access. 

To celebrate news of Sifu’s launch today, Sloclap has released a launch trailer that showcases what to expect: striking visuals, dope music, and of course, plenty of enemies to punch and kick down to the ground. 

“Unfolding a story born from loss, the newly released launch trailer finally reveals the violent spark that has laid the path for a fiery journey, fueled by anger and devastation,” a press release for Sifu reads. “Introducing the five main enemies you will seek out in your quest for redemption, today’s trailer showcases a jolting array of authentic Pak Mei Kung Fu action as the main character, which players can play as male or female, slides through a variety of enemies with skillful, mindful combat.” 

After watching today’s new trailer, be sure to read our thoughts on the game in Game Informer’s Sifu review. Check out this gameplay from Game Informer’s New Gameplay Today segment all about Sifu after that. 

Are you downloading Sifu today? Let us know in the comments below!

