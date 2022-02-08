Sifu Now Available To Download, New Launch Trailer Released

Sifu, the Pak Mei Kung Fu brawler developed by Sloclap, is now out on all platforms.

A console exclusive for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, Sifu has also been released on the Epic Games Store on PC, and if you preordered or purchased the standard edition, which costs $39.99, you can now play the game. Of course, if you preordered the deluxe edition, which carried with it a $49.99 price tag, you’ve been able to play Sifu since Sunday as that edition granted players early access.

To celebrate news of Sifu’s launch today, Sloclap has released a launch trailer that showcases what to expect: striking visuals, dope music, and of course, plenty of enemies to punch and kick down to the ground.

“Unfolding a story born from loss, the newly released launch trailer finally reveals the violent spark that has laid the path for a fiery journey, fueled by anger and devastation,” a press release for Sifu reads. “Introducing the five main enemies you will seek out in your quest for redemption, today’s trailer showcases a jolting array of authentic Pak Mei Kung Fu action as the main character, which players can play as male or female, slides through a variety of enemies with skillful, mindful combat.”

