Dying Light 2 Will Take 500 Hours To 'Fully Complete' But Beating The Story Will Take A Lot Less

Techland announced over the weekend that Dying Light 2 Stay Human will take 500 hours to max out and the news quickly spread like wildfire.

Some players expressed excitement over such a massive amount of content while others indicated that “500 hours” is a big turn-off. At first, Techland said it will take 500 hours to “fully complete” the sequel, citing that 500 hours is about as long as the walk from Warsaw, Poland, to Madrid, Spain. However, the company expanded on that shortly after to let players know that finishing the story will take a much smaller time commitment.

“500 hours is related to maxing out the game – finishing all the quests, endings, and exploring every part of the world, but a regular player should finish the story + side quests and do quite a lot of exploring in less than 100 hours, so don’t worry,” a second tweet from the official Dying Light 2 Twitter account reads.

Extrapolating further from that second tweet, it’s quite clear that most players will not be spending 500 hours to complete the game – in fact, if it takes 100 hours to beat the story, complete all side quests, and explore the map, then it likely takes significantly less time to simply beat the story. Basically, if 500 hours was a turn-off for you, don’t worry – you will not necessarily need to put that much time into this game.

Considering most players don’t actually roll credits on games, something tells us the average playtime will be a much smaller number than 500.

We’ll find out more when we all get to play Techland’s ambitious sequel to its 2015 parkour zombie game when it releases in just a few weeks on February 4.

