Reminder: Super Mario 3D All-Stars And Super Mario Bros. 35 Get Delisted At The End Of March

When Nintendo announced Super Mario 3D All-Stars, a compilation for Nintendo Switch that contains HD versions of Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy, the developer stated that the collection would only be available until March 31, 2021. While just last year, Nintendo reconsidered the limited-time nature of Jump Rope Challenge, the gaming giant appears to be sticking to its guns with the Super Mario 3D All-Stars compilation, as well as the battle royale Super Mario Bros. 35., which has been free to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers since its launch in October.

We reached out to Nintendo to see if the company had reconsidered the delisting of these titles. In a statement provided to Game Informer by Nintendo today, the company confirmed that plans have not changed since the initial announcement.

"The physical version of Super Mario 3D All-Stars (released Sep. 18) will continue to be shipped to retailers and available for purchase through March 31, 2021 or while supplies last.



The Super Mario Bros. 35 game (released Oct. 1 as a free download for Nintendo Switch Online members) and the digital version of Super Mario 3D All-Stars will be available until March 31, 2021. After that date, Super Mario Bros. 35 will no longer be playable. Those who purchased the digital version of Super Mario 3D All-Stars will still be able to play or to redownload the game if it was deleted from their device."



Super Mario Bros. 35

If you've been holding off on trying out Super Mario Bros. 35, it seems that is a bit more of an urgent situation, as the game is set to completely shut down following the March 31 cutoff. At least with Super Mario 3D All-Stars, you can buy it up until that March 31 date, then continue playing it – and even redownloading it – for as long as you want. It also sounds as though you still might be able to find physical copies of Super Mario 3D All-Stars in stores after that date, as March 31 is the day Nintendo is going to cease shipments to retailers.

If you're curious about whether or not Super Mario 3D All-Stars is worth picking up, the answer is a qualified "yes." While it's awesome having HD versions of these three undeniable Mario classics on the Switch, these remasters do little more than bring the games forward with higher resolution. If that's all you're looking for, then by all means pick this collection up before it evaporates. For my in-depth impressions of the Super Mario 3D All-Stars compilation, head here. To see the game in action, check out our New Gameplay Today.



