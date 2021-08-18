Pokémon Presents
    &bnsp;
https://youtu.be/iuKGAXwr_CI

Strange Discs Will Appear In Pokémon Go's Skies Soon, More Galar Region On The Way

by Andrew Reiner on Aug 18, 2021 at 08:44 AM

During today's Pokémon Presents livestream, Niantic revealed exactly what players can expect from Pokémon Go's Ultra Unlock: Part 3 event. Running from August 20 to August 31, trainers will be able to catch Wooloo, Greedent, Dubwool, Skwovet, and Falinks – Pokémon that debuted in the Sword and Shield games and are a part of the Galar region.

Trainers will also have the chance to battle two Sword and Shield favorites in five-star raids. From August 20 to August 26, Zacian will appear in these battles, and will be replaced by Zamazenta from August 26 to September 1.

The appearances of these Pokémon are tied to mysterious discs appearing in the sky and are likely a part of a new research task. Niantic teased these rings are also tied to the arrival of Hoopa, a mythical Pokémon from the Kalos region who just happens to be featured on Pokémon Go's loading screen at the moment.

Pokémon Go started out moving through the Pokémon handheld games chronologically, but in recent years has moved away from that approach, and is now peppering in different generations liberally. Trainers have already caught five Pokémon from the Galar region, but they are all evolutions of pre-existing critters. That list includes Obstagoon, Perrserker, Sirfetch'd, Mr. Rime, and Runerigus. The newest Galar additions are not tied to any other Pokémon and should be a nice addition to this long-running and still wildly popular game.

On
On
Off
Off
Andrew Reiner
Andrew Reiner
Editor-in-Chief
From weekly trips to arcades to owning every system that hit the market since the Atari 2600, Andrew has dedicated his life to video games.
Email Twitter

Popular Content

Feature
The Top 25 Diamond and Pearl Pokémon

The Top 25 Diamond and Pearl Pokémon

gamer culture
Batman &#039;89 Is The Keaton Sequel I Didn&#039;t Think I Needed, But Now Love

Batman '89 Is The Keaton Sequel I Didn't Think I Needed, But Now Love

News
343 Swears Halo Infinite Bots Aren&#039;t Teabagging Players, It&#039;s A Bug Not A Feature

343 Swears Halo Infinite Bots Aren't Teabagging Players, It's A Bug Not A Feature

News
Stranger Things Fans Beg Netflix To Renew License For Dead By Daylight Before Removal

Stranger Things Fans Beg Netflix To Renew License For Dead By Daylight Before Removal

gamer culture
BioWare Teases Citadel Replica Collectible To Celebrate Mass Effect Legendary Edition

BioWare Teases Citadel Replica Collectible To Celebrate Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Review
Dreamscaper Review - Ethereal Enchantment

Dreamscaper Review - Ethereal Enchantment

opinion
It’s Great To Go Back To Hell

It’s Great To Go Back To Hell

Feature
Library Of Ruina Might Be The Best Game You Sleep On This Year – Don’t

Library Of Ruina Might Be The Best Game You Sleep On This Year – Don’t

News
343 Industries Head On Bringing Master Chief To Life In New Halo TV Series, &quot;We Want To Do Something New&quot;

343 Industries Head On Bringing Master Chief To Life In New Halo TV Series, "We Want To Do Something New"

Feature
Madden NFL 22 Review-In-Progress

Madden NFL 22 Review-In-Progress