Introducing Video Gameography Season Six: Devil May Cry Series

Video Gameography is on hiatus this week, but in the interim, we'd like to announce the next season officially.

Season six of Video Gameography will chronicle one of the most stylish franchises around: Devil May Cry. Its 20+ year history began after series creator Hideki Kaimya attempted to create an installment of another legendary Capcom series, and instead birthed the prototype of the modern character action game (or "Stylish Action"). In this new season, we'll be covering the development and devilish narratives of all of the DMC titles, including Ninja Theory's reboot. Dante, black-haired Dante, Virgil, Sparda, Trish, Nero, Lady, V; all of your favorite characters are going to be there! Here's the complete list of games we'll be talking about in the coming weeks:

Devil May Cry

Devil May Cry 2

Devil May Cry 3: Dante's Awakening

Devil May Cry 4

DmC: Devil May Cry

Devil May Cry 5

Video Gameography is a podcast hosted by Game Informer Associate Editors Marcus Stewart and John Carson. Each season is a deep dive into a specific video game series, with each episode exploring the year of release, development, and narrative for a single game in that storied franchise. We're joined by a special guest every episode to help break down our thoughts on the topic that week and have a few laughs along the way.

Last season, we broke from the mold established from our Metroid, Halo, Uncharted, and Bioshock seasons by covering the Gameography of a single development studio, Supergiant Games. Check out the episodes for Bastion, Transistor, Pyre, and Hades to catch up on the show before we initiate our Devil Trigger and take a stab at Devil May Cry.

Listen and subscribe to Video Gameography on your favorite podcast service. If you enjoy the show, don't forget to give us a five-star review, and make sure to let us know what you enjoy about it. For more feedback, throw us an email at Podcast@GameInformer.com with Video Gameography in the subject line.