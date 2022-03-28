Coffee Talk Creator And Writer Fahmi Has Passed Away

Fahmi, the creator and writer of the acclaimed indie visual novel game Coffee Talk, has passed away.

Fahmi’s sister as well as the official Coffee Talk Twitter account broke the sad news of the Indonesian developer’s sudden passing yesterday. Fahmi, whose full name was Mohammad Fahmi, was 32 years old. No cause of death has been given. At the time of his passing, Fahmi was working on the upcoming slice-of-life adventure game, Afterlove EP.

Today we received a devastating news that Fahmi, the creator & writer of Coffee Talk, has passed away. May his soul rest in peace, and our hearts are with his family and loved ones.



May all the good things he shared, story he wrote, live on with us forever.



Thank you, Fahmi.

According to IGN, Fahmi was born in 1990 and began his career at Gameloft as a programmer and designer. He joined Tangerang-based Toge Productions as a marketing and PR manager where he wrote and developed Coffee Talk, which released in 2020. The game became a critical hit and has since become Toge Productions most successful title; a sequel is currently in the works. Prior to working at Toge Productions, Fahmi was also the former Editor-in-Chief of the Games Department for the Jakarta technology outlet Tech in Asia. Following Coffee Talk’s success, Fahmi went on to open his own studio, Pikslenesia, where he created the side-scrolling narrative adventure game What Comes After.

Today we received the sad news that Fahmi, lead developer of Afterlove EP, has passed away.



Fahmi was a unique and inspiring voice and we feel blessed to have known him. We are devastated by this loss and will miss him dearly.



Rest in Peace, Fahmi, may your stories live forever

Fahmi was a supremely talented creator and his passing is a major blow to the Southeast Asian game development community as well as the indie gaming scene at large. Game Informer extends its deepest condolences to Fahmi’s family and friends.