Portal 1 And Portal 2 Arrive On Switch Today

The previously announced Portal: Companion Collection gathers the two acclaimed first-person puzzle games into one bundle for Switch. While we already knew it was coming sometime this year, today's Nintendo Direct Mini presentation news revealed that we'll be able to play two of the greatest puzzle games of all time on Switch beginning today.

Portal was released in 2007 as a part of The Orange Box, a bundle that gathered Half-Life 2, Half-Life 2: Episode One, Half-Life 2: Episode Two, Team Fortress 2, and Portal. Initially considered a unique side dish to the main courses that populated the rest of the bundle, Portal quickly gained popularity for its clever design, mind-bending puzzles, and dark humor. In 2011, Valve released a full-fledged sequel, Portal 2. This standalone title added several new mechanics, extended playtime, a more involved story exploring the backstories of Aperture Science and GlaDOS, and a separate co-op multiplayer campaign.

Both Portal titles are considered among the greatest video games ever made and are available today on Nintendo Switch.