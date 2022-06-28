nintendo direct
Persona 5 Royal

Persona 5 On Switch Finally Happens In October, Persona 3 And Persona 4 Coming Soon

by Brian Shea on Jun 28, 2022 at 08:48 AM

After years of the fan base begging Atlus to bring its mainline Persona games to Switch, the publisher finally satisfies that request. Hot on the heels of the announcement of Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, Atlus announced during today's Nintendo Direct Mini presentation that the three upgraded versions of its beloved Persona games will also arrive on Nintendo Switch.

Persona 5 Royal, the 2020 upgraded version of the 2017 base game, comes to PlayStation 5, Xbox, Switch, and PC on October 21. Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden are also coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, though they'll do so later. 

Only Persona 5 Strikers, the spin-off/follow-up to Persona 5, and Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, a fighting-game follow-up to Persona 4, have appeared on Switch platforms. For our review of Persona 5 Royal, head here. To learn more about Persona 5 Strikers, head here.

On
On
Off
Off

Products In This Article

Persona 5 Royalcover

Persona 5 Royal

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
March 31, 2020 (PlayStation 4), 
October 21, 2022 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC)
Persona 4 Goldencover

Persona 4 Golden

Platform:
Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation Vita, PC
Release Date:
November 20, 2012 (PlayStation Vita), 
June 13, 2020 (PC), 
TBA (Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
Brian Shea
Brian Shea
Online Content Director
Brian has written about video games for over a decade across multiple publications. When he's not writing or gaming, he's usually listening to music, watching UFC, or hopelessly rooting for a Baltimore or D.C. sports team.
Email Twitter

Popular Content