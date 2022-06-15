[Update] Persona 5 Coming To Xbox This October, Persona 4 And 3 Hit PlayStation And Xbox At A Later Date

Update by Wesley LeBlanc, 6/15/22:

Atlus revealed that Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable were coming to Xbox during the recent Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase held on June 12. Now, Atlus has confirmed that Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable will also come to PlayStation consoles (Persona 5 Royal is already available on PlayStation platforms).

"In addition to Xbox and Windows PC, Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable will also be coming to Steam and PlayStation platforms," a press release reads. "Persona 5 Royal will be the first title to launch on Xbox, PlayStation, Steam, and Windows PC [on] October 21. We'll have more information about the release of Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable at a later date."

Now, the wait for a Switch release for these titles continues (please, Atlus).

The original story continues below...

Original story, 6/12/22:

In a surprise announcement, three mainline Persona games are finally making their way to Xbox consoles. The announcement came Sunday during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase.

Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal will all be coming to Xbox, company head Phil Spencer announced. The roll-out begins with Royal, which will be released on October 21. No word yet on the other release dates.

You can see the reveal trailer here:

All three games will be coming to Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Windows. They will also be available on launch day via Xbox Game Pass.