Persona 5 Royal

[Update] Persona 5 Coming To Xbox This October, Persona 4 And 3 Hit PlayStation And Xbox At A Later Date

by Blake Hester on Jun 15, 2022 at 07:14 AM

Update by Wesley LeBlanc, 6/15/22:

Atlus revealed that Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable were coming to Xbox during the recent Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase held on June 12. Now, Atlus has confirmed that Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable will also come to PlayStation consoles (Persona 5 Royal is already available on PlayStation platforms). 

"In addition to Xbox and Windows PC, Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable will also be coming to Steam and PlayStation platforms," a press release reads. "Persona 5 Royal will be the first title to launch on Xbox, PlayStation, Steam, and Windows PC [on] October 21. We'll have more information about the release of Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable at a later date."

Now, the wait for a Switch release for these titles continues (please, Atlus). 

The original story continues below...

Original story, 6/12/22:

In a surprise announcement, three mainline Persona games are finally making their way to Xbox consoles. The announcement came Sunday during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase. 

Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal will all be coming to Xbox, company head Phil Spencer announced. The roll-out begins with Royal, which will be released on October 21. No word yet on the other release dates. 

You can see the reveal trailer here:

All three games will be coming to Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Windows. They will also be available on launch day via Xbox Game Pass. 

Products In This Article

Persona 5 Royalcover

Persona 5 Royal

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
March 31, 2020 (PlayStation 4), 
October 21, 2022 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC)
Shin Megami Tensei: Persona 3 Portablecover

Shin Megami Tensei: Persona 3 Portable

Platform:
Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PSP, PC
Release Date:
July 6, 2010 (PSP), 
TBA (Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)
Persona 4 Goldencover

Persona 4 Golden

Platform:
Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation Vita, PC
Release Date:
November 20, 2012 (PlayStation Vita), 
June 13, 2020 (PC), 
TBA (Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
