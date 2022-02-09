Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass Promises A Whopping 48 Race Tracks By 2023

Everyone knows about Mario Kart; it’s an arcade-racing staple that people of all backgrounds and ages have enjoyed for decades. So, it’s no surprise that fans are still taking to the high-speed tracks of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe almost five years after its initial launch. Luckily, more content/support is coming that will make the eighth entry feel like a brand new chapter in the Kart-racing franchise. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass is on the way and promises a whopping 48 extra courses by 2023.

These courses will release in six total waves, with the first wave dropping on March 18. Wave 1 includes an exciting mixture of classic and recent maps like Paris Promenade, Toad Circuit, Choco Mountain, Coconut Mall, Tokyo Blur, Shroom Ridge, Sky Garden, and Ninja Hideaway. If you already have a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion membership, you’ll get instant access to the Booster Course Pass when the first wave is available in a few months. You can also pre-order it for $25.

We loved Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as much as its dedicated fandom. Brian Shea concluded his review by saying:

“Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is primarily a re-release of an acclaimed game from three years ago, but by adding new content and addressing the biggest complaint of the original, this version is unquestionably the best way to experience Nintendo's great racer. Battle mode is back to its original glory, and when combined with the rest of the robust Mario Kart 8 package, it creates a great addition to the fledgling Switch library.”

What tracks are you hoping to see throughout the year? Let us know in the comments below.