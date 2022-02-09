nintendo direct

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass Promises A Whopping 48 Race Tracks By 2023

by Jason Guisao on Feb 09, 2022 at 05:30 PM

Everyone knows about Mario Kart; it’s an arcade-racing staple that people of all backgrounds and ages have enjoyed for decades. So, it’s no surprise that fans are still taking to the high-speed tracks of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe almost five years after its initial launch. Luckily, more content/support is coming that will make the eighth entry feel like a brand new chapter in the Kart-racing franchise. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass is on the way and promises a whopping 48 extra courses by 2023.

These courses will release in six total waves, with the first wave dropping on March 18. Wave 1 includes an exciting mixture of classic and recent maps like Paris Promenade, Toad Circuit, Choco Mountain, Coconut Mall, Tokyo Blur, Shroom Ridge, Sky Garden, and Ninja Hideaway. If you already have a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion membership, you’ll get instant access to the Booster Course Pass when the first wave is available in a few months. You can also pre-order it for $25.

We loved Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as much as its dedicated fandom. Brian Shea concluded his review by saying: 

“Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is primarily a re-release of an acclaimed game from three years ago, but by adding new content and addressing the biggest complaint of the original, this version is unquestionably the best way to experience Nintendo's great racer. Battle mode is back to its original glory, and when combined with the rest of the robust Mario Kart 8 package, it creates a great addition to the fledgling Switch library.”

What tracks are you hoping to see throughout the year? Let us know in the comments below.

On
On
Off
Off

Products In This Article

Mario Kart 8 Deluxecover

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Platform:
Switch
Release Date:
Jason Guisao
Jason Guisao
Associate Editor
Jay is a JRPG enthusiast, having clocked in thousands of hours in franchises like Final Fantasy and Monster Hunter. His latest obsession, however, is Apex Legends, a game he’s been studying and analyzing since its release.
Email Twitter

Popular Content

Feature
A Growing Guide Of Easy Achievements For Xbox Series X/S And One

A Growing Guide Of Easy Achievements For Xbox Series X/S And One

opinion
Marvel Strike Force Epitomizes Why Players Are Wary Of Free-To-Play Games

Marvel Strike Force Epitomizes Why Players Are Wary Of Free-To-Play Games

Review
Sifu Review – A Test Of Resolve

Sifu Review – A Test Of Resolve

News
Battlefield 2042 Refund Petition Collects 70,000 Signatures

Battlefield 2042 Refund Petition Collects 70,000 Signatures

News
Pokémon Legends: Arceus: Get A Hisuian Growlithe And 20 Feather Balls In New Mystery Gift Distribution

Pokémon Legends: Arceus: Get A Hisuian Growlithe And 20 Feather Balls In New Mystery Gift Distribution

video feature
Elden Ring: The Game Informer Cover Companion

Elden Ring: The Game Informer Cover Companion

gamer culture
A Shocking Mandalorian Moment Is Now A Lego Set

A Shocking Mandalorian Moment Is Now A Lego Set

Feature
WWE 2K22: Every Superstar Confirmed So Far

WWE 2K22: Every Superstar Confirmed So Far

Feature
Everything We Know About Horizon Forbidden West

Everything We Know About Horizon Forbidden West

News
A Cyberpunk 2077 Weapon Reference Has Been Discovered In Dying Light 2

A Cyberpunk 2077 Weapon Reference Has Been Discovered In Dying Light 2