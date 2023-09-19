Phil Spencer Addresses Massive Xbox Leak In New Statement

Earlier this morning, various Xbox and Microsoft documents leaked online: emails, in-development plans, internal details, and more. It's how we learned Xbox head Phil Spencer considered acquiring Nintendo and Warner Bros. Games at one point, that Xbox is planning an Xbox Series X/S refresher for next year, that it might be working on remasters of Fallout 3 and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, and that Microsoft has plans for a next-gen hybrid console in 2028.

The leaks were quite extensive, and after some online confusion, we learned via Bloomberg that Microsoft accidentally provided federal courts with confidential (and not redacted) documents. Following news of these leaks, Spencer has now addressed what’s happened with a brief statement on Twitter.

"We’ve seen the conversation around old emails and documents," Spencer writes. "It is hard to see our team's work shared in this way because so much has changed and there's so much to be excited about right now, and in the future. We will share the real plans when we are ready."

He shared that on Twitter, but The Verge has obtained a more in-depth memo sent to Xbox employees. Here it is, in full:

"Team

"Today, several documents submitted in the court proceedings related to our proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard were unintentionally disclosed. I know this is disappointing, even if many of the documents are well over a year old and our plans have evolved.

"I also know we all take the confidentiality of our plans and our partners' information very seriously. This leak obviously is not us living up to that expectation. We will learn from what happened and be better going forward. We all put incredible amounts of passion and energy into our work, and this is never how we want that hard work to be shared with the community. That said, there's so much more to be excited about, and when we're ready, we'll share the real plan with our players.

"In closing, I appreciate all of the work that you pour into Team Xbox to surprise and delight our players. In the days and weeks ahead, let's stay focused on what we can control: continuing the amazing success of Starfield, the upcoming launch of the incredible and accessible Forza Motorsport, and continuing to build games, services, and devices that millions of players can enjoy. Phil"

Something of note, especially for those particularly excited about something that might have leaked today, is that in both the internal memo to Xbox employees and the public-facing statement posted to Twitter, Spencer says these leaked documents and email are old and plans have changed. He also says the team will share "the real plans" when ready. Now, he obviously can't say the leaked information is what's happening and must downplay it as a result, but it's also a reminder to take everything that has come to light with a grain of salt because it's very likely plans have changed.

[Source: The Verge]