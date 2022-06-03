[Update] Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered And Miles Morales Hit PC Later This Year

Update, 6/3/22:

During yesterday’s State of Play showcase, Sony revealed Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered would be coming to PC on August 12. It turns out Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is actually coming to PC this year, too, according to a PlayStation Blog Post spotted by IGN. However, while Spider-Man Remastered will be released on PC this summer, the PlayStation blog says Miles Morales will “launch on PC in fall 2022,” so presumably later than August 12.

Oddly enough, PlayStation didn’t reveal Miles Morales was coming to PC during yesterday’s showcase, an odd exclusion for a segment of the show that was all about Spider-Man’s big PC release. Nonetheless, you can play through both of Insomniac’s Spider-Man games on PC later this year.

The original story continues below...

Original story, 6/2/22:

Have you been wanting to web-sling as Spidey on your PC? You’re in luck! Today, at Sony’s State of Play, it was announced that Insomniac’s Spider-Man is coming to PC in its remastered form on August 12. Previously, you could only play the game on PS4 and PS5.

The remastered edition includes new assets, tech, and plenty of updates. In this edition, Peter Parker was recast to Ben Jordan to better match actor Yuri Lowenthal’s facial capture for PS5.

That’s right in just a few months, you’ll be able to experience the game that our own Andrew Reiner gave a 9.5, saying: “Like Batman: Arkham Asylum before it, Spider-Man raises the bar for one of the world’s most beloved heroes.” You can read his full review here.

Want more? You can watch the reveal trailer above, which showcases the announcement and all the awesome action in store for Peter Parker.