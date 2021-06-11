Magic: The Gathering's Universes Beyond Expands Into The Upside Down With A Stranger Things Secret Lair

Wizards of the Coast and Netflix are joining forces this year with a new partnership bringing Stranger Things into Magic: The Gathering. Announced on Wednesday as a part of Netflix's Geeked Week event, characters and locations from the 80's sci-fi/horror series will be coming in cardboard form through a new Universes Beyond Secret Lair drop.

Geeked Week hosts Rahul Kohli and Mari Takahashi showed off two pieces of art featuring the powerful telekinetic Eleven and the iconic alphabet wall in the Byers’ house. We don’t know what these cards do yet, but they’re bound to have the eldritch and otherworldly flavor Stranger Things is known for. There’s a very good chance Eleven will be a legendary creature designed for Magic’s wildly popular casual format, Commander.

An announcement in February introduced the concept of Universes Beyond, an initiative to bring worlds and characters from outside the Magic canon into the game system. Other franchises being incorporated in the near future include Warhammer 40,000 through a set of Commander decks, and The Lord of the Rings, which will get a full expansion set. Last year, the idea was piloted with alternate art cards featuring Godzilla and the first mechanically unique Secret Lair sporting characters from The Walking Dead.

Partnerships between these corporate entities have existed in the past due to the pivotal role D&D plays in the Netflix series, and has led to Stranger Things themed products for the pen and paper RPG. There’s even an animated series in the works at the streaming giant based on the worlds and characters of Magic: The Gathering.

Time will tell which members of the Stranger Things cast, locations around Hawkins, IN, or if the Upside Down will join Eleven and the Byers’ home in this Secret Lair release. There’s no announced date yet, but might go on sale close to the launch of the first ever D&D Magic set, Dungeons and Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms. You can check out some of the cards from July's set here. Netflix is also partnering with Hi-Rez Studio to bring Stranger Things to Smite.

Feel free to sound off in the comments on which events, places, or people from Stranger Things would make cool Magic cards.