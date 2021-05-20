Drizzt Do’Urden Comes To Magic: The Gathering

We knew Dungeons & Dragons was coming to Magic: The Gathering this summer, complete with Portable Holes and Beholders. Today, Wizards of The Coast has unveiled several new, high-profile faces that are set to be featured in upcoming Adventures in the Forgotten Realms set. Interestingly enough, one of them is even classified as a planeswalker! This is to facilitate Magic: The Gathering mechanics, but it’s still fascinating to see Lolth this way. So who’s on deck? Today, we get a look at Lolth, Spider Queen, the epic Drizzt Do’Urden, and Bruenor Battlehammer!

Seeing some of the best of the best from the Forgotten Realms in Magic: The Gathering card form is pretty exciting as it is, but we also get a look at some of the new card treatments. The “Rulebook showcase” frame highlights the Dungeons & Dragons tomes of yore and gives them some cool alternate art, but personally I think Lolth’s borderless frame is the best look yet. I’m definitely still interested in seeing how some of the monsters look in the slick new frames, especially the sure-to-be-powerful Baleful Beholder. Does it zap cards with its dooming gaze? We’ll have to wait and see…

Did you expect Drizzt to be green/white? I suppose the big question now is - what will the Guenhwyvar token look like? Drizzt’s abilities are worthy of his fearsome D&D reputation, bringing a truckload of threat to the board by himself, with his cat companion being a hefty bonus.

Lolth as a mono-black planeswalker makes a lot of sense, and I’m sure we all appreciate the ultimate ability costing eight. In case you missed the obvious nod, the eight price is associated with the eight-legged arachnids and spiders. Pretty cool, and the card is packed with lots of skittering flavor on top!

Last but not least, Bruenor Battlehammer gets a Boros treatment as an aggressive, weapon-wielding warrior. The perfect way to slam into opponents!

Players can begin playing with the new set as early as July 8 on Magic: The Gathering Arena. Are you planning to check out Adventures in the Forgotten Realms? The set seems like a big win for already established Magic: The Gathering players, but how about the Dungeons & Dragons crew - are you interested in cracking some packs given the set? Let us know in the comments!