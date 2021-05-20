News

Drizzt Do’Urden Comes To Magic: The Gathering

by Daniel Tack on May 20, 2021 at 05:25 PM

We knew Dungeons & Dragons was coming to Magic: The Gathering this summer, complete with Portable Holes and Beholders. Today, Wizards of The Coast has unveiled several new, high-profile faces that are set to be featured in upcoming Adventures in the Forgotten Realms set. Interestingly enough, one of them is even classified as a planeswalker! This is to facilitate Magic: The Gathering mechanics, but it’s still fascinating to see Lolth this way. So who’s on deck? Today, we get a look at Lolth, Spider Queen, the epic Drizzt Do’Urden, and Bruenor Battlehammer!

Seeing some of the best of the best from the Forgotten Realms in Magic: The Gathering card form is pretty exciting as it is, but we also get a look at some of the new card treatments. The “Rulebook showcase” frame highlights the Dungeons & Dragons tomes of yore and gives them some cool alternate art, but personally I think Lolth’s borderless frame is the best look yet. I’m definitely still interested in seeing how some of the monsters look in the slick new frames, especially the sure-to-be-powerful Baleful Beholder. Does it zap cards with its dooming gaze? We’ll have to wait and see…

Did you expect Drizzt to be green/white? I suppose the big question now is - what will the Guenhwyvar token look like? Drizzt’s abilities are worthy of his fearsome D&D reputation, bringing a truckload of threat to the board by himself, with his cat companion being a hefty bonus.

Lolth as a mono-black planeswalker makes a lot of sense, and I’m sure we all appreciate the ultimate ability costing eight. In case you missed the obvious nod, the eight price is associated with the eight-legged arachnids and spiders. Pretty cool, and the card is packed with lots of skittering flavor on top!

Last but not least, Bruenor Battlehammer gets a Boros treatment as an aggressive, weapon-wielding warrior. The perfect way to slam into opponents!

Players can begin playing with the new set as early as July 8 on Magic: The Gathering Arena. Are you planning to check out Adventures in the Forgotten Realms? The set seems like a big win for already established Magic: The Gathering players, but how about the Dungeons & Dragons crew - are you interested in cracking some packs given the set? Let us know in the comments! 

On
On
Off
Off
Daniel Tack
Daniel Tack
PC Editor
Daniel has been at Game Informer for seven years, specializing in multiplayer titles and PC games. When he's not speculating on the future of the industry, you can find him exploring vast online worlds — and probably streaming the experience.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Magic: The Gathering Arenacover

Magic: The Gathering Arena

Platform:
PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

Feature
2021 Video Game Release Schedule

2021 Video Game Release Schedule

News
Xbox Game Pass Adds 15 New Games Starting Today

Xbox Game Pass Adds 15 New Games Starting Today

Feature
Top 10 Mass Effect Legendary Edition Mistakes Every Player Should Avoid

Top 10 Mass Effect Legendary Edition Mistakes Every Player Should Avoid

News
Destiny 2: Season Of The Splicer Ikora Voice Actress Change, Meet The New Warlock Vanguard

Destiny 2: Season Of The Splicer Ikora Voice Actress Change, Meet The New Warlock Vanguard

gamer culture
Resident Evil Village Cosplayer Does ASMR In Full Lady Dimitrescu Cosplay

Resident Evil Village Cosplayer Does ASMR In Full Lady Dimitrescu Cosplay

News
GTA Online And Red Dead Online Getting Big Summer Updates

GTA Online And Red Dead Online Getting Big Summer Updates

News
Netflix&#039;s Resident Evil TV Series &#039;Infinite Darkness&#039; Release Date Confirmed With New Trailer

Netflix's Resident Evil TV Series 'Infinite Darkness' Release Date Confirmed With New Trailer

News
New Dying Light 2 Video Shares More About The Story, Open-World Events, Factions, And More

New Dying Light 2 Video Shares More About The Story, Open-World Events, Factions, And More

News
Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Remake On Switch Locks Fast-Travel Behind Loftwing Amiibo

Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Remake On Switch Locks Fast-Travel Behind Loftwing Amiibo

gamer culture
Mass Effect Legendary Edition Panel Spawns Awesome MaleShep vs. FemShep Battle

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Panel Spawns Awesome MaleShep vs. FemShep Battle