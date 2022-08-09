The DioField Chronicle | New Gameplay Today

Join host Wesley LeBlanc as he takes you through a full mission in Square Enix's upcoming real-time tactical RPG, The DioField Chronicle. Not only will you be getting a glimpse at what combat in the game looks like, but he gives you a brief glimpse of what you're doing in The DioField Chronicle when you're not in a battle.

Developed by Lancarse and Square Enix, this RPG is aiming to feel unique amongst a sea of other tactical RPGs by infusing real-time combat into its formula. So while you are controlling units on a battlefield, you're watching their moves play out in real-time, and you must adjust your classic tried-and-true TRPG strategies to match it.

Check it out for yourself below:

Enjoy this first look at The DioField Chronicle as Wesley walks you through one full expedition in the game before showing you around the main palace that acts as your home base. The demo showcased here takes place completely within Chapter 1 so if you're worried about spoilers, you should be alright. The DioField Chronicle hits PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC on Sept. 22.

