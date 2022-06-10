Get A New Look At Netflix's Tekken: Bloodline Anime

We knew a Tekken anime was on the horizon after a teaser trailer hit in March, but we finally got some more details and new looks at Bandai Namco's beloved fighting franchise's animated form. And who best to do it? None other than its legendary producer Katsuhiro Harada.

The show will focus on the relationship Jin Kazama had with his mother, Jun, on Yakashima. Harada says their conversations are are his favorite scenes and a big focus of the animated series. Harada then says if Jin Kazama was a real person he would tell him: "I'm sorry for putting you through so many awful things."

Looks like we'll see more of those awful things when Tekken: Bloodline debuts in 2022. Watch the full sneak peek above to see what's in store.