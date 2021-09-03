This Dragon Age Origins Mod Imports Isabella's Dragon Age 2 Design

Dragon Age Origins is the first game in the iconic fantasy BioWare series, and for many, it is the most enjoyable. What was not enjoyable was Isabella's design in the first game – especially compared to the sequel. In Dragon Age 2, the fiery pirate became the very definition of a "glow up." For those who prefer the more personalized style of Dragon Age 2's Isabella, this Dragon Age Origins mod gives you what you want.

Created by modder 'GirlStandStill' over on Nexus Mods, this Dragon Age Origins mod does exactly what it promises: it imports the model of the devil-may-care Isabella from Dragon Age 2, bringing her into the first game to replace her original, more generic-NPC look.

Personally, I love this. Isabella is one of my favorite characters in the Dragon Age-verse. She's overcome so much to become who she is, but she still has room to grow when we meet her in Dragon Age 2. Don't we all? Romancing her is one of my most favorite memories from this series because that is when you truly see her growth and get to watch her learn to trust others again and trust her own voice. I found that great to see, and she's a beacon for many of the other companions, including Fenris, making her a treasured character.

While we met her in the first game, it wasn't until the sequel that she truly stood on her own as someone special. Bringing her style into the first game is a neat way to connect the two titles, making her comeback in Dragon Age 2 more special.

If you're interested, you can check out this mod for PC right here.

Thoughts on Isabella's transformation through the years? Any other games you're looking for recommendations about? Shout out your mod thoughts in the comment section below!