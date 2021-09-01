Mod Corner
https://youtu.be/g7wENcY0Fqc

This Microsoft Flight Simulator Mod Adds Mario Kart-Inspired Tracks

by Liana Ruppert on Sep 01, 2021 at 08:09 AM

There are quite a few Microsoft Flight Simulator mods out there, including the meme-worthy modification that added in the trapped ship that was stuck in the Suez Canal previously. Now, one Nintendo fan has added a little Mario Kart flair with their creative Microsoft Simulator mod, and while it doesn't play like the racing experience we grew up with, it's still pretty nifty. 

Every week, we feature a mod as part of my Mod Corner vertical and this week, I had far too many people email me this particular Flight Simulator experience to ignore. After checking it out, it looks pretty fun, just don't expect and exact replica in terms of experience. 

Creator Illogicoma blended the two worlds together with their Microsoft Flight Simulator mod that adds seven tracks into the mix from Mario Kart 8.  Sounds cool, right? There's one small caveat: it's not actually available, at least not publicly. In the video at the top the article, you can see the mod in question, including the beloved Moo Moo Meadows. Come on, you know you loved it. 

While you can't blue shell your way to a win with this mod, you can at least go through similar courses. Well, you can watch the creator go through certain courses. Hopefully, with enough interest, this might be made public? We can dream. In the meantime, check out some of this modder's other great creations on their YouTube channel here

Thoughts on the world of Mario Kart crashing Microsoft Flight Simulator? What other crossovers would you like to see make it into the plane-driven game? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below! Feel free to also check out some of our other Mod Corner picks below: 

Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Senior Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Products In This Article

Microsoft Flight Simulatorcover

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Platform:
Xbox Series X/S, PC
Release Date:
August 18, 2020 (PC), 
July 27, 2021 (Xbox Series X/S)
Mario Kart Tourcover

Mario Kart Tour

Platform:
iOS, Android
Release Date:

