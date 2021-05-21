Resident Evil Village And Bloodborne Collide With This Lady Dimitrescu Mod

Lady Dimitrescu, despite her relatively small role, is a big point of conversation centering around Resident Evil Village. She's also been the subject of some pretty weird mods. Following a Mod Corner entry surrounding a Bloodborne 2 take, the modder reached out to me with their latest creation: bringing Bloodborne into the world of Resident Evil Village.

From YouTuber 'Garden of Eyes,' there is a mod that pits Lady Dimitrescu against Lady Maria in Resident Evil Village, making for a pretty epic boss fight that we didn't know we needed until now:

The mod is pretty simple, it replaces Lady Dimitrescu with Lady Maria of the Astral Clocktower. Making the mod work, however, is a little less so. Unlike most of the mods I cover, this one requires a PS4. A modded PS4, to be more exact. If you're interested in trying your hand at that, you can learn how to do so here. Just be warned, modding your console (especially if you don't know how) and creating the necessary files to mod could cause damages to your save files and sometimes, even your account. No matter the platform, there is always a risk of save corruption when modding. You're changing a title from its intended state. Create backups before modding so you can create the experience you want without losing hard-earned progress.

Thoughts on the Bloodborne and Resident Evil Village mashup? What other games would you like to see the next Mod Corner tackle? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!