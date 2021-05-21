Mod Corner

Resident Evil Village And Bloodborne Collide With This Lady Dimitrescu Mod

by Liana Ruppert on May 21, 2021 at 09:58 AM

Lady Dimitrescu, despite her relatively small role, is a big point of conversation centering around Resident Evil Village. She's also been the subject of some pretty weird mods. Following a Mod Corner entry surrounding a Bloodborne 2 take, the modder reached out to me with their latest creation: bringing Bloodborne into the world of Resident Evil Village. 

From YouTuber 'Garden of Eyes,' there is a mod that pits Lady Dimitrescu against Lady Maria in Resident Evil Village, making for a pretty epic boss fight that we didn't know we needed until now: 

The mod is pretty simple, it replaces Lady Dimitrescu with Lady Maria of the Astral Clocktower. Making the mod work, however, is a little less so. Unlike most of the mods I cover, this one requires a PS4. A modded PS4, to be more exact. If you're interested in trying your hand at that, you can learn how to do so here. Just be warned, modding your console (especially if you don't know how) and creating the necessary files to mod could cause damages to your save files and sometimes, even your account. No matter the platform, there is always a risk of save corruption when modding. You're changing a title from its intended state. Create backups before modding so you can create the experience you want without losing hard-earned progress. 

For more Resident Evil Village mod goodness, check out our compilation of the weirdest mods for the latest horror title from Capcom here. Bring a banana to a gun fight, Chris as a baby, a baby as Chris? It's weird, you'll love it. You can also check out some of our other great mods below: 

Thoughts on the Bloodborne and Resident Evil Village mashup? What other games would you like to see the next Mod Corner tackle? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below! 

Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Resident Evil Villagecover

Resident Evil Village

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:

